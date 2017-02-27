Record ¥97.45 trillion budget moves forward in Diet

The Lower House Budget Committee on Monday approved a record ¥97.45 trillion budget for fiscal 2017, paving the way for its passage through the full chamber later in the day.

The budget for the year starting April 1 includes ballooning social security expenses, record defense spending and money to boost the deflation-mired economy by investing in growth areas.

Following the budget’s expected approval by the Lower House, the Upper House is scheduled to start deliberating it Tuesday.

The budget is certain to be enacted by the end of the current fiscal year in March, given that the Constitution gives the Lower House more power over budgetary matters. Also, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party and its ally, Komeito, control both Diet chambers.

The government faces the difficult challenge of ensuring economic growth and restoring fiscal health, which is the worst among developed countries.

Excluding debt-servicing costs, a record ¥73.93 trillion is earmarked for policy spending in the general account.

Social security costs, including pensions and medical expenses, will increase to ¥32.47 trillion, accounting for roughly a third of total government spending.

Marking the fifth-straight yearly rise since Abe took office in 2012, defense spending will reach a record ¥5.13 trillion as Japan seeks to strengthen its response to China’s maritime assertiveness and North Korea’s missile development.

For fiscal 2017, tax revenue is estimated at ¥57.71 trillion, up 0.2 percent from the fiscal 2016 initial budget. Dependence on debt will be slightly reduced, with new bond issuance at ¥34.37 trillion, down ¥62.2 billion from a year ago.