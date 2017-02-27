Trump worries send dollar lower in Tokyo trading

The dollar weakened to levels slightly above ¥112 in Tokyo trading Monday amid growing skepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s possible stimulus measures.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.21-21, down from ¥112.71-72 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0580-0580, down from $1.0597-0597, and at ¥118.72-72, down from ¥119.44-46.

The greenback temporarily slipped below ¥112 in the morning as the Nikkei 225 briefly dived below the 19,000 mark.

The U.S. currency drifted moderately above ¥112 for the rest of the day, with the downside supported by demand from Japanese importers, as well as a pickup in U.S. bond yields in off-hours trading, traders said.

Uncertainty over Trump’s economic polices dampened investor sentiment ahead of his congressional speech slated for Tuesday.

In a television interview late last week, his Treasury chief, Steven Mnuchin, expressed willingness to adopt major tax reform by August but stopped short of giving details.

If Trump, in the congressional speech, does not show specific tax and other measures, “It’s quite possible that the dollar would breach ¥111,” said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.