Nikkei 225 falls for the fourth straight day

The Nikkei 225 average fell Monday for the fourth straight session as the yen had a strong day against the dollar.

The key market gauge shed 176.07 points, or 0.91 percent, to end at 19,107.47 after losing 87.92 points Friday.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, finished 16.14 points down at 1,534.00 after closing last week with a drop of 6.11 points.

The Nikkei lost nearly 300 points briefly in the morning session after the dollar fell below ¥112 amid uncertainties over U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic stimulus measures, including large-scale tax cuts.

A halt to the yen’s strengthening in the afternoon helped the Nikkei trim some of its losses, brokers said.

Investors refrained from active trading, desiring to hear what Trump will say about policies in his closely watched congressional speech Tuesday, they said.

Market players stayed “vigilant” about the speech as Trump may mention introduction of a border tax, which would severely affect the Japanese economy, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

In such a cautious mood, selling to lock in profits pushed down the key market gauges, brokers said.

But the market’s downside “was supported by buybacks and buying on dips,” prompted by expectations for the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds, Shimizu said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,458 to 431 in the first section, while 113 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.838 billion shares from Friday’s 2.112 billion.

The yen’s ascent battered exporters such as Toyota and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Mega-banks Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui as well as insurers Dai-ichi Life, Tokio Marine and Sompo Holdings were downbeat on the back of lower long-term interest rates in Japan, brokers said.

By contrast, DeNA attracted buying after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its investment rating and stock price target for the mobile game site operator.

Confectionery maker Morinaga and dairy producer Morinaga Milk Industry were buoyant following news reports Friday that they are in merger talks.