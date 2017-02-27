15% of Japan’s municipalities see economic improvement: survey

Some 15 percent of Japan’s local governments saw an improvement in economic conditions in their regions from a year earlier, slightly exceeding those seeing a deterioration, according to a recent survey by Kyodo News.

The survey suggested a limited number of municipalities have enjoyed an economic boost by successfully attracting tourists and corporations, with 66 percent saying economic conditions changed little over the past year.

The survey was conducted from November to January, targeting 1,788 local governments across Japan, of which 1,720 responded.

Local governments enjoying economic improvement often cited an increase in the number of tourists to their municipalities, while many of those seeing deterioration blamed population falls.

In Okinawa, where tourism is growing, 37 percent of local governments surveyed reported favorable developments over the year while 5 percent said their economy worsened.

For instance, the city of Miyakojima in Okinawa commented in the survey that the number of tourists “increased substantially,” while the government of Nakagusuku village said its population “grew dramatically in recent years” partly due to people relocating from other areas.

In contrast, Hokkaido, where a larger than usual number of typhoons landed last summer, presented the toughest view on the local economy, with 23 percent of local governments in the prefecture reporting deterioration, while 11 percent reported an improvement.

“Agriculture, the main industry of our town, was hit by poor harvests caused by prolonged rains as well as typhoon damage,” the town government of Shimizu in Hokkaido said.

The Chugoku region and Shikoku saw relatively solid economic performance.

Among municipalities that reported bleak views, the town of Hichiso in Gifu Prefecture said, “More and more businesses have closed down as the population has declined rapidly.”

The city of Masuda, Shimane Prefecture, said the size of the local economy has been shrinking, given the falling and graying population and declining birthrate.