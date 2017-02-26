Tourism expert urges legal framework to protect hotels that take in quake evacuees

With more and more tourists flocking to quake-prone Japan, there is a growing need to develop a legal framework to exempt hotels from liability for evacuees in times of disaster when they offer shelter and evacuees become injured during the stay, an expert on tourism law says.

When March 11 mega-quake struck off Tohoku’s shoreline in 2011, it paralyzed mass transportation even in Tokyo, leaving the streets were full of stranded people looking for a place to stay. Whether hotels should open their doors and let them stay for free was an issue that had to be dealt with, said Shojiro Yakushimaru, an associate professor at Rikkyo University who specializes in tourism-related laws.

Yakushimaru said a legal framework will be necessary to make it easier for hotels to give shelter to stranded people.

The governments of towns, cities and prefectures are asking hotels to conclude agreements on letting evacuees stay in lobbies and other parts of their facilities during disasters.

Under Article 717 of the Civil Code, which stipulates responsibility for damage resulting from flaws in buildings or other structures, however, hoteliers could be held liable for injuries caused by ceiling collapses or other structural damage even if negligence is not found on their part, he noted.

“A special law needs to be set up to prevent hotel operators who give shelter to evacuees out of kindness in times of emergency from being held responsible for evacuee injuries,” Yakushimaru clarified.

In one case, right after the March 2011 disaster, a hotel in Yokohama was asked by the municipal government to conclude an agreement to provide shelter to citizens when a major earthquake strikes.

Because the contract contained no reference to the responsibility to be borne by the operator of the hotel, Yakushimaru advised the hotel to request that either the Kanagawa Prefectural Government or Yokohama Municipal Government promise to take on any liability for injuries to evacuees, instead of the hotel.

If authorities want to request private-sector support for disaster evacuees, an appropriate legal system must be developed, Yakushimaru said.

“Otherwise, there would remain anxieties over whether the country can properly respond to natural disasters if the number of visitors to Japan continues rising toward the government-set targets, which are 40 million in 2020 and 60 million by 2030,” he said.

“Once Japan accepts so many visitors, the country must not forget that it bears responsibilities for them,” Yakushimaru said.

The professor also said that priorities should be set regarding the people the hotels decide to provide shelter to during disasters.

“Registered guests should be the first to be protected by hotels, followed by users of their facilities and then their employees,” he said. Hotels should accept other people, including evacuees, if they still have capacity, Yakushimaru added.

“There could be cases in which hotels have to say no,” he said. “We need to brace for situations where hotels have to decide not to accept evacuees.”