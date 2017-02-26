Smoking ban to cover small ‘izakaya,’ yakitori eateries

A smoking ban the health ministry plans to impose on most restaurants will cover small izakaya (taverns) and yakitori eateries, informed sources said.

The amending the health promotion law, the ministry aims to prohibit indoor smoking at bars and restaurants. Faced with strong opposition from the restaurant industry and other parties, however, it is considering exempting small bars with 30 sq. meters (323 sq. feet) of floor space or less.

Smoking will also be banned in ramen shops, sushi bars and other ordinary restaurants as originally envisioned.

There are calls for allowing smoking in small izakaya and yakitori houses as well, since most of their customers are adults who come to consume alcoholic drinks while eating. But the ministry does not intend to make exceptions for them because they are also used by families and tourists, the sources said Saturday.

Expanding the scope for exceptions will only sabotage the envisaged legislation’s purpose, which is to prevent second-hand smoking, they added.

The ministry aims to introduce the bill to the Diet soon, but work on the draft may not progress smoothly because members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are demanding that smoking be allowed in all small eateries.

Japan has long been known as a haven for smokers and the government still holds a large chunk of former monopoly Japan Tobacco, which owns the bulk of Japan’s cigarette brands.