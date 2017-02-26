Japanese held by China facing formal spy charges

A Japanese man detained in Beijing last summer may have been officially charged with spying by Chinese authorities, according to sources.

The man was identified as Hideji Suzuki, president of Nicchu Seinen Koryu Kyokai(Japan-China Youth Exchange Association).

Suzuki, who has long been involved in promoting friendly ties between Japan and China, visited the Chinese capital last July to organize a symposium. He was taken into custody during the visit on suspicion of causing harming China’s security, with an arrest warrant being served afterward, the sources said. The specific details of the arrest have not been made public.

Suzuki has been involved in bilateral youth exchange programs and agriculture projects in China for over 30 years. In addition, he taught at universities overseas.

In China, four Japanese citizens are under indictment after being detained for alleged espionage in 2015. The first court hearing in one of the cases was held behind closed doors.