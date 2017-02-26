Next stop on government’s tourism drive: national parks

The Environment Ministry has launched a project to get 10 million foreign people visiting Japan’s national parks each year by 2020 amid record-breaking tourism numbers.

Overseas visitors are believed to have numbered 4,902,000 in 2015 and 5,457,000 in 2016.

To increase the appeal of the 33 national parks, the project calls for training tour guides, developing experience-oriented tour plans, opening cafes and upgrading signs to help foreigners.

The government has selected eight model parks for the project. At the end of last year, regional governments, private organizations and other concerns in areas that host the eight facilities jointly worked out specific plans to lure more foreign tourists through fiscal 2020.

The programs to be introduced for the eight parks and their vicinities will provide the other 25 national parks valuable data on how to entice tourists, ministry officials said.

One of the eight is Aso-Kuju National Park, straddling Kumamoto and Oita prefectures. Its selection is in part aimed at promoting the two prefectures’ recovery from earthquakes last April, including one that maxed out at 7 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Volcanic activity has been a major tourism resource at Aso-Kuju park. A local tourism council comprising officials from government and other concerns therefore plans to preserve active faults, cracks and other damage caused by the series of quakes, and also use them for educational purposes.

Aso-Kuju park is known for huge grass fields and landscaping that has been maintained by open burning and pasturing. But since the quakes damaged the local cattle industry, which was already struggling with the aging of its farmers, the council plans stepped-up measures to maintain the landscape, including the use of volunteers.

But the ministry’s promotion campaign raises the question of how to protect the natural environment of the parks if they are suddenly trampled by surging hordes of visitors.

Daisen-Oki National Park, which spans the prefectures of Tottori, Shimane and Okayama, has also been designated as one of the eight model parks due to innovative measures to protect its natural environment from a steep increase in visitors.

Vegetation on the peak of Mount Daisen was trampled by crowds of climbers, causing landslides. Volunteer activities began in 1985, involving climbers who carry stones to the peak and fill ditches created by the slides or plant shrubs.

Plans adopted to attract more foreign tourists to the Daisen-Oki park include trekking tours, accompanied by the volunteer activities, in fiscal 2017 and the creation of a mechanism to use part of the participation fees for the management of the park.

“We hope people will enjoy nature and recognize its value so that they can reconfirm the importance of nature protection,” a ministry official said.