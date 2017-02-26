Lion attacks, seriously injures female keeper at Nagano Prefecture zoo

A female zoo attendant in Nagano Prefecture was attacked and seriously wounded by a lion Sunday.

According to police and local authorities, the 22-year-old keeper at a municipal zoo in the city of Komoro was bitten by the 1.8-meter-long female lion, weighing about 90 kg (200 pounds), in the chest and other body areas while cleaning the cage in the morning.

After the attack, she was taken to a hospital.

Officials in the city said the lion should have been confined to a holding pen behind its cage during the cleaning work.

Police obtained information that a door into the pen behind the cage was left open, according to an investigative source.

The 15-year-old lion, named Nana, came from Tama Zoo in Hino, western Tokyo, in 2004.