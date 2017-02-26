Bataan Death March survivor Lester Tenney dies in California aged 96

Lester Tenney, a former U.S. prisoner of war held by the Imperial Japanese Army and survivor of the 1942 Bataan Death March, died at a nursing facility Friday in Carlsbad, California, a local newspaper reported. He was 96.

The Chicago native was one of a number of U.S. and Philippine prisoners of war forced by the Japanese military to march more than 100 km (60 miles) to a prison camp on the Bataan Peninsula in the Philippines during World War II. Many of them died on the journey due to malnutrition and abuse.

He was forced to work at a coal mine in southwestern Japan from 1943 until the end of the war in 1945. After returning to the U.S., he became a college professor.

When he visited Japan in 2010, then-Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada apologized to Tenney for the inhumane treatment he suffered at the hands of his captors.