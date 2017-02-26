Fire breaks out at Cambodian Embassy dormitory

A fire broke out at a Cambodian Embassy dormitory in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Saturday.

The Tokyo Fire Department sent 20 fire engines and other vehicles to the site in the Akasaka district after it received an emergency call at around 12:35 p.m. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

No one was injured in the fire, which damaged some 20 sq. meters of a room on the third floor of the three-story dormitory, which is directly connected to the embassy.

Police suspect an electrical cord from a cooking appliance might have been the cause of the fire.