U.S. sailor nabbed for DUI in Okinawa

A U.S. sailor was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday.

According to the Okinawa Prefectural Police, Seaman Apprentice Timothy Foster, 34, was arrested on a road in the town of Chatan around 1 a.m. on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

A breath test conducted at the scene detected a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit, the police said, adding that the man admitted to the charge.

The sailor, who is stationed at the Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, was quoted as saying that he had been drinking beer and tequila until 11 p.m. Saturday and had come to Okinawa on vacation.