Engel’s food gauge hit 29-year high in 2016, signalling drop in Japanese wealth

Engel’s coefficient, or the portion of household income spent on food, hit a 29-year high in Japan last year, partly reflecting changes in the nation’s social structure, an internal affairs ministry survey revealed.

Before setting the record, the indicator had risen for four consecutive years.

The coefficient for households with at least two members rose by 0.8 point from the previous year to 25.8 percent, the survey found.

The indicator of living standards tends to fall as people become wealthier.

Japan’s Engel’s coefficient had fallen below 25 percent by the late 1990s amid economic growth. After flattening out, however, it has shown signs of rebounding recently. In the past two years, it’s grown 1.8 points.

Of total gains from 2014 through 2016, 0.9 point can be attributed to price hikes, it said.

In 2016, the overall consumer price index fell but food prices climbed 1.7 percent from the previous year, led by rising prices for imported materials caused by the yen’s depreciation and weather-related surges in vegetable prices.

Meanwhile, Engel’s coefficient was pushed up by 0.2 fro 2015 to 2016 due to growing demand for cooked meals and prepared foods from double-income families and older people, the ministry said.

Satoshi Osanai, senior economist at the Daiwa Institute of Research, observed that consumers have grown cautious about spending in view of food price hikes at a time when income levels have stayed flat.

Japan is also halfway through a bid to double the consumption tax to 10 percent from 5 percent.

The ministry said a drop in overall household spending boosted Engel’s coefficient by 0.7 over two years.