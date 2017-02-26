Planned back-channel talks between U.S., North Korea scuttled: report

Plans for the first contact between North Korea and the United States after President Donald Trump took office were canceled after the U.S. State Department denied a visa for the top envoy from Pyongyang, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The talks, between senior North Korean Foreign Ministry envoy Choe Son Hui and former U.S. officials, were scheduled to take place on March 1 and 2 in New York but were called off after Choe was denied a visa, the Journal said Saturday.

It was not clear what led the State Department to deny the visa but North Korea’s test-firing of a ballistic missile on Feb. 12 and the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s half brother in Malaysia may have played a role, the report said.

South Korean and U.S. officials have said they believe North Korean agents assassinated Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of Kim Jong Un, on Feb. 13.

A South Korean Foreign Ministry official declined to comment on the report of the cancelled meeting in New York, saying the reported plan did not involve the U.S. or South Korean government. The U.S. Embassy in Seoul did not have comment.

The meeting in New York would have been the first time a senior North Korean envoy would visit the United States since 2011 and the first contact between U.S. and North Korean representatives since Trump took office.

Choe, director general for North American affairs at the North’s Foreign Ministry, has previously met former U.S. officials and academics, the last time in November in Geneva for informal discussions.

Trump said in an interview Thursday that he was concerned about North Korea’s ballistic missile tests and “it’s a very dangerous situation.” Trump did not ruling out meeting Kim at some point in the future under certain circumstances but suggested it might be too late.

Also Saturday, g was considering putting the North back on its list of state sponsors of terrorism following the killing. The Trump administration was gathering and analyzing information on the murder.

States named on the list are subject to U.S. financial and other sanctions, including a ban on arms-related sales to the country.

The previous designation was lifted in October 2008 under the administration of then-President George W. Bush after Pyongyang agreed to a series of measures to verify its nuclear activities.