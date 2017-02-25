Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly heavyweight Uchida decides not to seek eighth term

Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly heavyweight Shigeru Uchida, a former secretary-general of the ruling liberal Democratic Party’s Tokyo chapter, said Saturday he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in summer, citing age and health concerns.

The 77-year-old Uchida, who is said to also have had clout in national politics and often clashed with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, told reporters he will not run in the next assembly election in July.

“I was worried whether I would be able to serve as an assembly member for the next four years,” he said, adding he made the decision around the end of 2015.

Uchida has expressed his intention to quit as head of the LDP Chiyoda Ward branch after a newcomer candidate with the party’s backing lost the Chiyoda mayoral election earlier this month to the incumbent, who was backed by Koike.

But he also suggested that wouldn’t entirely retire from politics.

“I’ve been nurtured by the LDP. I want to contribute to the party as long as my physical condition allows,” he said.

Commenting on Uchida’s retirement, Koike told reporters it was a sign.

“I think many people are feeling that there is a new momentum pushing in to the Tokyo assembly,” the governor said.

Uchida, who once served as chair of the Tokyo assembly, was first elected in 1989. He is currently in his seventh term.