DP plans bill to pull plug on aging Fukushima No. 2 nuclear plant

The Democratic Party plans to submit a bill shortly to force the decommissioning of the Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant, it has been learned. The aging plant is about 10 km north of meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1.

The bill will require the government to withdraw the No. 2 plant’s operating permit unless Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. requests a regulatory safety screening it within two years of the bill becoming law, sources said Friday. That would force Tepco to either upgrade the plant’s safety or shut it down.

The main opposition party intends to ask other opposition parties to support the bill with an eye to submitting it to the Diet by March 11, the sixth anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami that tipped poorly protected Fukushima No. 1 into a triple core meltdown.

The Fukushima Prefectural Government is calling for the decommissioning of the No. 2 plant, but Tepco has not made a decision.

One hurdle facing the bill is the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo), which is the DP’s largest supporter. Rengo supports nuclear power plant restarts.