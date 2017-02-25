Abe, Putin may hold Russia summit in April

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering visiting Russia in late April to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, informed sources said.

Abe aims to use the meeting to accelerate talks between the two countries on proposed joint economic activities on four Russian-held islands off Hokkaido at the center of a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow.

Abe and Putin agreed to start talks on the joint economic activities during their meeting in Japan in December, as a way to promote territorial and peace treaty talks between the two countries.

The dispute over the islands — Kunashiri, Shikotan, Etorofu and the Habomai islets — prevents Tokyo and Moscow from signing a peace treaty to formally end their World War II hostilities.

The islands were seized by Soviet troops from Japan in the closing days of World War II.

The planned meeting will be the 17th between the two leaders. Putin invited Abe to visit Russia when they met in December. Japan and Russia plan to hold talks on the joint economic activities in Tokyo on March 18.

In addition, the foreign and defense ministers of the two countries will resume talks on March 20 in an effort to strengthen security cooperation.

Additionally, the Japanese and Russian vice foreign ministers will hold a strategic dialogue on March 30.

Japan plans to promote talks on the joint economic activities despite Russia’s plan to enhance its military presence on the disputed islands.

“Creating a good atmosphere through talks is a first step,” a Foreign Ministry official in Tokyo said.

The two countries also aim to reach a broad agreement by the planned April summit on an expansion of visa-free trips to the islands by former Japanese residents, mainly to visit family graves.

Abe and Putin have already agreed to hold talks on the sidelines of an international conference set for Sept. 6 to 7 in Vladivostok.