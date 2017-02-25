Olympic planners put cost for non-Tokyo games venues at ¥5.7 billion

In its latest budget update, Tokyo’s Olympic organizers project it will cost about ¥5.73 billion ($50.82 million) to build the temporary facilities needed for the baseball, softball and surfing events outside the capital, sources said.

About ¥2.98 billion will be required to upgrade Yokohama Stadium, the main venue for baseball and softball, and about ¥2.75 billion for the surfing venue at Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba, according to the estimates.

Preliminary cost calculations for these events had been lagging because the venues for new sports to be added to the games had only been finalized by the International Olympic Committee in December.

The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee estimates that the total construction cost for the 13 games venues that will span six different prefectures outside the capital will come to around ¥49.5 billion.

This does not include money estimated for the venues in Fukushima Prefecture, where some of the baseball and softball competitions will be held.

The sources, however, said the operational costs for those 13 venues will be much higher, with one estimating it will “top ¥170 billion.”

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is demanding the municipalities hosting a part of the 2020 Olympics foot some of the construction costs as well, with the overall budget ranging between ¥1.6 trillion to ¥1.8 trillion.

Since other prefectural and municipal governments have been reluctant to shoulder some of the costs of the temporary facilities, Koike said Wednesday that the metropolitan government will consider shouldering it.

A working group to discuss the financial burden on other municipalities hosting some of the 2020 Games is expected to hammer out the details at its next meeting.

The meeting date hasn’t been set yet, but it will be the third of its kind for the group comprising the central and Tokyo metropolitan governments, the 2020 organizing committee and the municipalities.

A final decision on the financial burdens will be made by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.