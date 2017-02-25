Avalanche kills New Zealand snowboarder in Hokkaido

A 35-year-old man from New Zealand died Saturday after an avalanche swept him away at Niseko ski resort in the town of Kutchan, Hokkaido, police said.

Rescuers extracted the body of Kerr Samuel Armstrong, a business executive who lives in the town, from under the snow. Another man in his 30s who appeared to be a foreign national suffered broken ribs.

According to local police, Armstrong was snowboarding with five other friends in an off-limits area near the ski slope.

The avalanche was about 200 meters wide by 350 meters long. The site was deemed dangerous because people have died there before due to avalanches.