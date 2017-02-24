Strong gales batter Northern Europe, causing U.K. death, rough landing in Amsterdam

Powerful winds battered parts of Northern Europe Thursday, disrupting transportation and killing a woman who was hit by flying debris in central England. In the Netherlands, the landing gear on a small passenger plane collapsed as it landed in heavy winds at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

Britain’s West Midlands Ambulance Service said the woman suffered serious head injuries in Wolverhampton, 140 miles (225 km) northwest of London.

Rain, snow and strong winds of more than 90 mph (145 kph) from a weather system dubbed Storm Doris closed U.K. roads, canceled flights and for a time halted train travel to and from Euston Station, one of London’s main terminals.

Heathrow Airport said about one in 10 flights was canceled.

An Icelandair flight from Reykjavik declared an in-flight fuel emergency after aborted attempts to land at both Manchester and Liverpool airports in northwest England. It eventually landed successfully in Manchester.

The Amsterdam flight also landed safely. Nobody was injured in the heavy landing at Schiphol Airport. Video shown on Dutch news sites showed the right landing gear of the twin-prop airplane operated by Flybe collapsing as it touched down.

Schiphol said in a statement that 59 people were on the plane.

Flybe confirmed “an incident” at Schiphol involving flight BE1284 from Edinburgh to Amsterdam.

“We can confirm that there are no injuries and all passengers have been bussed to the airport terminal,” the carrier said in a statement.

The landing came as powerful winds battered the Netherlands, causing traffic chaos and blowing roofs off some buildings but no other major incidents.

The heavy winds in the U.K. were expected to start dying down late Thursday.

Britain’s weather agency, the Met Office, said a top wind speed of 94 mph (151 kph) was recorded at Capel Curig in Wales.

The wind even halted filming of outdoor scenes on Britain’s long-running soap opera “Coronation Street.”

At Amsterdam’s busy airport, video images of the Flybe plane carrying 59 passengers and crew from Edinburgh showed the plane struggling to stay on course as it came in to land at Schiphol airport, with The Netherlands buffeted by the strong winter storm.

The plane came to rest on the runway, but with its right wing tipped over to the side close to the grass. Airport officials said they were still investigating the cause of the incident.

“The plane’s landing gear collapsed as it came in to land,” Schiphol spokesman Jacco Bartelds told AFP.

“Nobody was injured. They are evacuating passengers now and taking them to the airport building by bus,” he added.

The Netherlands took the brunt of gale-force winds on Thursday afternoon as the storm caused flight delays and cancellations at Schiphol, one of Europe’s largest hubs.

The Dutch weather service said winds at times were gusting up between 100-120 kph (62-75 mph).

Around 100 flights were canceled at the airport and 60 percent of all flights have been delayed by the bad weather, another Schiphol spokeswoman Willemeike Koster said.

Elsewhere, the wind blew over trucks and trailers on the highways, and littered roadways with fallen branches.

Dutch meteorologists have sent out a “code orange” alert for most of the western part of The Netherlands until early Friday.