Top Pentagon brass set to give Trump ‘political-military’ plan to defeat Islamic State, other terrorists

A Pentagon-led review of strategy to defeat the Islamic State group will present President Donald Trump with options not just to speed up action against IS but also to counter al-Qaida and other extremist groups beyond Iraq and Syria, the nation’s top military officer said Thursday.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the intention is to craft a plan that addresses the threat of violent extremist in the broadest sense. He said this includes the problem of militants being exported from dozens of countries to unstable places like Iraq and Syria. He said there are 45,000 foreign fighters in Iraq and Syria alone.

Trump on Jan. 28 ordered a 30-day review of strategy and a “preliminary draft” of a plan to defeat the Islamic State.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to deliver the plan to the White House next week. It’s not clear how quickly Trump expects to act on it; his new national security adviser, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, just started work this week.

While Dunford declined to offer details of any options under consideration, he stressed that the plan is being built with input across the government, to include the departments of State and Treasury as well as the intelligence agencies.

“This is a political-military plan,” he said. “It is not a military plan.”

In his Jan. 28 order, Trump said he wanted a comprehensive strategy to defeat IS and to “isolate and delegitimize” it through diplomacy, information operations and cyberstrategies. The Islamic State rose to prominence in Syria and took over large parts of Iraq in 2014 but has since spread to Libya, Afghanistan and beyond. Over the past year, the group has lost territory in both Syria and Iraq, including much of its former northern Iraq stronghold of Mosul.

“We will go to him (Trump) with a full range of options from which he can choose,” Dunford said. He said the proposed plan will attempt to balance the need for quick action against IS with the desire to preserve long-term U.S. interests in the Middle East.

“What we don’t want to do is bring him options that solve one problem only to create a second problem.”

Gen. Joseph Votel, the commander of U.S. Central Command, in charge of U.S. military operations in the greater Middle East, has said more American troops may be needed to speed up the fight against the Islamic State in Syria. The U.S. currently has about 500 special operations troops in Syria helping to organize, advise and assist local forces.

Dunford would not say if U.S. ground forces will deploy to Syria to fight Islamic State.

Dunford’s remarks come as the Pentagon finalizes a new plan to defeat IS that Trump ordered shortly after taking office.

“We’ve been given a task to go to the president with options to accelerate the defeat of ISIS (and) other violent extremist groups,” Dunford said when asked if more forces would go to Syria.

On Wednesday, another four-star general, Votel, told reporters that more U.S. troops might be needed in Syria.

“It could be that we take on a larger burden ourselves,” Votel said, though he stressed he did not favor large combat deployments.

Late last month, U.S. media reported the Pentagon would be given 90 days to draw up a plan to set up “safe zones” in Syria, which could require thousands of additional troops.

Trump’s new plan to quicken the anti-IS campaign, which began late summer 2014, needs to be carried out in coordination with the State Department and other U.S. political agencies, Dunford said.

“This is an incredibly complex environment. Everything that we do and fail to do will have second- and third-order effects,” Dunford said.

Dunford was also asked about Iran’s influence in Syria, where it is supporting the regime of President Bashar Assad, and in the region in general.

He said he had not seen Iranian behavior change since then-national security advisor Michael Flynn put Tehran “on notice.”

“I haven’t detected a change in Iran’s behavior. … From my perspective the major export from Iran is malign influence across the region,” he said, “This is a pattern of behavior that has manifested itself over many years.”

Flynn was later forced to resign for not being truthful with the vice president about his discussions with Russia’s U.S. ambassador.