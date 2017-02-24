Tepco says no radiation leak after smoke is seen at its Niigata nuke plant

Smoke emerged at a service building of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture on Thursday but it quickly dissipated after a firefighting effort by workers, its operator said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said there was no radiation leak in the incident. The utility has not identified the cause of the incident.

The plant operator confirmed smoke coming out around 3:25 p.m. from a locker room inside the service building, located near the plant’s reactors 6 and 7. The building is not a radiation controlled area, according to the company.

The two reactors on the Sea of Japan coast are being screened by the Nuclear Regulation Authority as Tepco is seeking to resume their operation after they were halted following the 2011 nuclear meltdowns at its Fukushima No. 1 power plant.