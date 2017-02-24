Over 20% of Tokyo households with kids facing economic hardships: poll

More than 20 percent of households with children in Tokyo face financial difficulties, a metropolitan government survey showed Thursday.

“Policy measures to support such households need to be formulated,” said Aya Abe, professor at Tokyo Metropolitan University, which carried out the survey in Sumida and Toshima wards, and the cities of Chofu and Hino in August-September last year.

It covered about 20,000 households with fifth-grade elementary school, second-year junior high school or second-year high school children. Valid responses came from 42 percent.

The metropolitan government defines households with financial difficulties as those with annual income of ¥1.35 million or less, having experiences of falling behind in paying utility bills or house rents and having been unable to pay for cram schools, books or toys for their children.

Households meeting one of the three criteria are categorized as a group in somewhat serious situations and those meeting two or all three criteria are defined as a group in very serious situations.

On a question targeting the junior high school second-graders, 33.2 percent of those belonging to households in somewhat difficult situations said they are having difficulties keeping up with class lessons. The proportion stood at 52.1 percent among children at households in very serious situations.