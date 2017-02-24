Japanese research uses 3-D printer to create cells for regenerating damaged nerves

A Japanese research team said Thursday that it has developed the world’s first technology to regenerate damaged nerves using a three-dimensional printer designed to create animal cells.

A report on the breakthrough by the team, including Ryosuke Ikeguchi, associate professor at Kyoto University, was published in the U.S. scientific journal PLOS One.

Although artificial silicone tubes have been developed to cover defective nerve parts, it has been a challenge to realize full recovery from nerve injuries using such materials.

Ikeguchi and Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. created tubes from a lump of cultivated human skin cells using a 3-D printer made by the medical startup, which originated in Kyushu University.

The conduits made by the printer are about 8 mm long and approximately 3 mm in diameter.

While rats transplanted with artificial silicone tubes tended to drag their feet, those with tubes created by the 3-D printer walked like healthy ones, according to the research team.

The team aims to launch in fiscal 2019 a clinical trial using the 3-D printer.

Ikeguchi noted that 5,000 to 10,000 people in Japan newly suffer from nerve deficits annually due to work accidents and other reasons.

The new technology using the 3-D printer “will be able to support the rehabilitation of the patients and remove their pain,” he said.