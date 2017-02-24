Customs confiscated record 1,501 kg of stimulants in 2016 thanks to mules from China, Taiwan, Mexico

Customs authorities seized a record 1,501 kg of stimulants in 2016, up 3.6-fold from the previous year, according to the Finance Ministry.

The drugs had a street value of about ¥105 billion, the ministry said Thursday.

Stimulants account for 90 percent of all illicit drugs seized, and the surge in smuggling is a matter of serious concern, a bureaucrat said.

The average amount seized per case rose 2.8-fold to 14 kg, indicating that the smuggling attempts are growing in scale.

Some 600 kg of the drugs were confiscated in Naha, Okinawa, in May, setting the record for a single bust.

Smuggling cases involving China grew 21 percent to 34 cases, making it the largest source of stimulants for the sixth straight year.

Smuggling from China, Mexico and Taiwan accounted for over 90 percent of all stimulants seized by Japanese customs.

The total for all illegal drugs seized, including cannabis, grew 3.2-fold to 1,649 kg, the most since 1999, when 2,186 kg were confiscated.