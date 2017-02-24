U.S. rules out paying court-ordered damages over warplane noise in Japan

The United States has rejected shouldering payments of damages ordered in final Japanese court rulings over noise pollution from U.S. warplanes using bases in the country, Japanese government sources told Jiji Press on Thursday.

Article 18 of the bilateral status of forces agreement stipulates that the United States should bear 75 percent of damages when the U.S. military alone is responsible, while on duty, for damage caused to third parties, with the rest shouldered by Japan. When both sides have responsibility, they pay damages equally.

But the United States has conveyed to Tokyo its view that U.S. warplanes are performing activities needed to attain the goal of the U.S.-Japan security treaty using facilities and areas provided by the Japanese side and that damages over related noise pollution are not something that should be shouldered by the U.S. side under the Status of Forces Agreement, according to the sources.

Critics say that this stance signals U.S. disrespect for the SOFA and that its sincerity over the noise pollution problem could be called into question.

The Japanese government has so far paid more than ¥30 billion in damages ordered in finalized court rulings, including late charges, over noise pollution involving U.S. warplanes using U.S. ases in Japan and bases shared by the U.S. military and the Self-Defense Forces.

According to the Justice Ministry and Defense Ministry, the amount of finalized damages has come to a total of about ¥26 billion — about ¥7 billion over noise pollution at the Kadena base and about ¥1.36 billion at the Futenma base, both in Okinawa, about ¥12.5 billion at the Atsugi base in Kanagawa Prefecture, about ¥3.85 billion at the Yokota base in Tokyo, and about ¥1.37 billion at the Komatsu base in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Including late charges, total has stood at about ¥33 billion, according to the ministries.

On Thursday, a branch of the Naha District Court in Okinawa ruled that the Japanese government should pay about ¥30.19 billion in damages over noise pollution at the Kadena base, the largest sum ordered in a U.S. military aircraft noise pollution lawsuit filed in Japan.

If the order becomes final, it could add more to what Japan has to pay on behalf of the United States.