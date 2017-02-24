Stalker faces 17-year prison term for repeatedly stabbing pop idol in Koganei

Prosecutors on Thursday sought a 17-year prison sentence for a 28-year-old man charged with repeatedly stabbing a pop idol after she rejected his gifts.

“It was an extremely self-centered act,” the prosecutors said during a session at the Tachikawa branch of the Tokyo District Court, where the victim also appeared, asking the court to strictly punish the man who became obsessed with the victim.

“I don’t believe (the defendant) has reflected upon his act at all,” the victim, Mayu Tomita, said. The 21-year-old college student spoke from behind a partition that shielded her from the defendant, Tomohiro Iwazaki, and others in the courtroom.

“I want him to return the life that I was supposed to live. I want him to return my body without scars,” Tomita said.

While she was speaking, Iwazaki shouted, “Then you should kill me,” prompting the court to order him removed.

According to the indictment, Iwazaki was angered and felt humiliated when Tomita returned his gifts, including a watch and books. He tried to talk to her at a train station on the evening of May 21 last year near a venue in Koganei, western Tokyo, where she was scheduled to perform with other pop idols.

Iwazaki allegedly stabbed Tomita more than 20 times, inflicting wounds to her neck, chest, arms and back. She sustained serious wounds and was in a critical condition for some time.

During a Monday trial session, Iwazaki pleaded guilty to stabbing Tomita.

“It was remarkably vicious,” the prosecutors said in their closing argument on Thursday, adding, “He was relentless and brutal in stabbing the victim, who was unable to escape.”