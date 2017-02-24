Stocks fall further after Mnuchin warns against higher dollar

Stocks retreated further on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, dragged down by the yen’s rise after comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were taken as a warning against a higher dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 87.92 points, or 0.45 percent, to finish at 19,283.54, extending its losing streak to a third session. On Thursday, the key market gauge fell 8.41 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 6.11 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,550.14 after losing 0.84 point the previous day.

Selling took the upper hand from the outset of Friday’s trading as the yen strengthened against the dollar after Mnuchin reportedly noted some negative effects from a stronger dollar.

The market showed some resilience in the middle of the morning session in line with a pause in the yen’s appreciation, with both key market gauges briefly moving into positive territory.

But stocks gave up gains in the afternoon session amid a growing wait-and-see mood ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s congressional speech on Tuesday, brokers said.

“Investors found it difficult to activate” either selling or buying, Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co., said.

After the U.S. treasury secretary suggested that he aims to have congressional approval for a tax reform proposal by August, worries grew about a possible delay in effects from the Trump administration’s economic policy measures, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Reflecting an increasing view that the Trump administration’s announcement of detailed tax cut and infrastructure investment plans is likely to be postponed, construction equipment producers and other infrastructure-related stocks lost ground, according to brokers.

Speculation has emerged that Trump’s upcoming speech may have no details about the economic policy plans, the official said.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,144 to 708 in the TSE’s first section, while 141 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 2.11 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.96 billion shares.

The higher yen battered export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota and Honda, technology giant Hitachi and electronics-maker Panasonic.

Construction machinery-makers Komatsu, Hitachi Construction and Kubota met with heavy selling on worries about a possible delay in Trump’s infrastructure investment plan.

Other major losers included Kobe Steel, mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, financially strapped electronics and machinery-maker Toshiba surged after announcing a decision to spin off its profitable flash memory business on April 1 and raise funds by selling some shares in the new company.

Confectionery-maker Morinaga, telecom giant NTT and free messaging app provider Line were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average ended down 90 points at 19,270.