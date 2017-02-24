Dollar falls below ¥113 in Tokyo on Mnuchin remarks

The dollar dropped below ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Friday, coming under selling pressure after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly warned against a strong dollar.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.71-72, down from ¥113.23-24 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0597-0597, up from $1.0552-0552, and at ¥119.44-46, against ¥119.49-51.

The dollar was sluggish around ¥112.60-70 in early trading, carrying over its weakness from overnight trading overseas.

“Due to the warning by Mnuchin, investors found it difficult to buy the dollar aggressively,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The dollar was also hit by selling as Mnuchin reportedly suggested that low interest rates in the United States may continue for a long time, an official at another Japanese bank said.

Still, at levels below ¥112.60, the dollar resisted falling further, partly aided by purchases from Japanese importers.

“The dollar attracted strong demand at lows chiefly from real demand-backed players,” an official of a currency brokerage firm said.

After rising to around ¥112.90 on buybacks, the dollar was struck in a narrow range at levels around ¥112.70-80 in late hours as a wait-and-see mood grew before a congressional speech on Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump and a speech on March 3 by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

“Before these key events, market players see no need to take additional risks,” an official at another currency broker said.