At union’s request, Yamato Transport to put brakes on number of parcels handled

Major parcel delivery firm Yamato Transport Co. plans to limit the amount of packages it handles following a request from its labor union, according to informed sources.

The move comes as the company, a unit of Yamato Holdings Co., aims to curb the long hours being worked by delivery vehicle drivers as parcel demand grows on the back of a surging online shopping sector.

However, it has raised concerns that rival companies may follow suit.

The union proposed the reduction in parcel handling volume as part of labor reform measures to be negotiated along with wage hikes in the shunto annual labor-management bargaining this spring.

Late last year a YouTube video went viral showing a Sagawa Express Co. delivery man throwing and kicking parcels.

In the video, the driver apparently lost his temper after he failed to deliver packages because the recipients were not at home.

Parcel delivery drivers believe their job is becoming harder due in part to increasing requests for redeliveries and night delivery orders.

Yamato Transport management is understood to have accepted the plan in principle, people familiar with the matter said.

The total number of parcels Yamato Transport expects to handle in the year to March is set to rise 8 percent from the previous year to a record-high 1.87 billion.

The company may increase delivery fees for online retailers, who currently enjoy discounts applied to large-lot customers, if it formally decides to curb the handling volume, people familiar with the matter said.

In response to a surge in parcel handling, Yamato Transport has already increased the number of drivers, allowed customers to receive parcels at convenience stores and introduced delivery lockers at stations.