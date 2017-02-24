Sony, Mitsui to integrate animation business

Sony Pictures Entertainment (Japan) Inc. and major trading house Mitsui & Co. said on Thursday they will integrate their animation program broadcasting business.

Through the integration, the Sony Corp. group company and Mitsui will aim to win program orders from television networks and strengthen their business base ahead of the possible launch of an online anime program distribution and foreign expansion.

The two firms plan to jointly set up a holding company, to be called AK Holdings, and put Sony Pictures’ Animax Broadcast Japan Inc. unit and Mitsui’s Kids Station Inc. under its wing at the end of March.

Sony Pictures will own more than half of AK Holdings, with Animax President Masao Takiyama to head the holding firm.

Animax has about 8.6 million household subscribers in Japan and about 8.1 million are subscribed to Kids Station.