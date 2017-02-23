Abe-Trump summit eases fears but trade unresolved: U.S. congressional report

Summit talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month “allayed some of the concerns” about the bilateral alliance, but did not address Trump’s criticism of Japanese trade practices, according to a report by the U.S. Congressional Research Service.

“Despite the positive atmospherics of the February 2017 summit, questions remain about how the relationship will fare under the Trump administration,” said the report compiled by the service, which provides various inputs for U.S. legislators.

“Many analysts think that the issues of economic relations and of cost-sharing for defense will dominate the bilateral agenda, with the Trump administration demanding more from Japan,” it said.

It was the first report the congressional body has published exclusively focusing on Japan-U.S. relations since Trump was sworn in on Jan. 20.

The report, published Feb. 16, said that although Trump “made statements critical of Japan during his campaign, a leaders’ summit early in Trump’s term allayed some of the concerns that the alliance would suffer under the new administration.”

Referring to the White House meeting on Feb. 10 and the leaders’ subsequent trip to Trump’s estate in Florida, the report said, “Abe and Trump displayed a strong personal rapport and issued a joint statement that echoed many of the previous tenets of the bilateral alliance.”

Japan “was likely reassured” by the Trump administration’s commitment to the defense of the Senkaku Islands, a group of East China Sea islets administered by Japan but claimed by China and Taiwan, under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty, it said. The 1960 treaty effectively obliges the United States to defend Japan.

But citing “Japan’s trade practices and the unbalanced nature of the security alliance,” the report said Abe and Trump “did not resolve what some see as the most contentious issues in the relationship.”

The report noted an agreement by the leaders to launch a high-level economic dialogue for macroeconomic coordination, infrastructure and trade, but that the two sides “made no official announcements” on a bilateral free trade agreement.

Referring to Japan-South Korea relations, the congressional report said a landmark agreement on support for the so-called comfort women, Japan’s euphemism for the girls and women forced into its military brothels before and during the war, could become “political flash points” in South Korea’s presidential election later this year.

The 2015 agreement, struck between the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea, “remains controversial,” particularly in light of two comfort women statues South Korean civic groups have erected just outside Japanese diplomatic establishments in Seoul and Busan, it said.

“The comfort women agreement and overall relations with Japan could become political flash points in the upcoming election in South Korea, a development that could hamper U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation,” it said.

On Japan’s relations with Russia, the report said that although Abe “offered to enter into some joint economic projects” during talks with President Vladimir Putin in December in Japan, “Putin appeared cool to Japanese overtures and unwilling to demonstrate any degree of flexibility on the islands’ sovereignty.”

The report was referring to a decades-old territorial dispute over four Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido, which has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

“The latest summit failed to produce strong results, leaving the future of Russia-Japan relations uncertain,” the report said.