Crown Prince turns 57, expresses readiness to ascend throne

Crown Prince Naruhito has used the occasion of his 57th birthday to express his readiness to ascend the throne as Emperor Akihito is expected to abdicate as soon as next year.

Speaking about the 83-year-old Emperor’s abdication for the first time since his father indicated his desire to step down last August, the Crown Prince told a news conference prior to his birthday on Thursday that he was “moved” when he “listened solemnly” to the message.

“I would like to take it seriously and work on my duties, bearing it in mind,” he said, referring to the Emperor’s thoughts on his role as the symbol of the state under the Constitution.

The Crown Prince is first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The Imperial House Law currently lacks a provision for abdication, with an amendment or special legislation required.

The ruling parties, led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, envision creating a one-off legal mechanism through a bill to be submitted to the ongoing Diet session.

But opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, support a more permanent revision to the Imperial House Law that will allow future emperors to abdicate.