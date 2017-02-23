Suspects held after seizure of ¥16 billion in Mexico-linked stimulants in Yokohama

About 230 kg of illegal stimulant drugs with a street value of some ¥16.1 billion ($142 million) were seized after authorities discovered them at Yokohama port, investigative sources said Wednesday.

Police have arrested suspects, including Mexican nationals, for their alleged involvement in the smuggling. Some of them are likely to be served fresh arrest warrants for suspected violation of the stimulants control law, the sources said.

According to the sources, the drugs were found at Yokohama port in metal pipes brought from Mexico in several entries dating back to around December 2015, with about 5 kg of drugs hidden in each pipe.

Since Yokohama Customs found them in the middle of last year, the police have carried out investigations using a technique called controlled delivery, in which criminal activities are closely monitored until arrests are made.

The pipes were transported to a mountainous area in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, after first being taken to Saitama Prefecture. The police last December arrested the suspects who visited the area apparently to recover the drugs.

According to the Finance Ministry, the largest single seizure of illegal stimulants in Japan was about 597 kg, worth ¥42 billion, confiscated from a yacht moored at Naha port in Okinawa last May.