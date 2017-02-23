12-year-old Japanese at center of fatal DUI motorcycle crash in Okinawa

A tandem motorcycle ride in Okinawa turned deadly earlier this month when the allegedly drunk 12-year-old driver crashed, causing the death of one of his two teen passengers, police said Thursday.

Police sent the a sixth-grader from Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, to a public child consultation center on Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, but he will not be prosecuted because he is under 14, making him exempt from penal punishment under the juvenile law.

His name is being withheld because he is a minor.

The boy was driving the 125 cc motorbike in the village of Onna on Feb. 12 when he hit the curb and crashed, officials said. The motorbike was registered to a member of his family, and a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were sitting behind him, they said.

The 15-year-old died from severe head trauma and the girl suffered a collarbone fracture from the crash. All three are Japanese.

A blood-alcohol test found the 12-year-old’s level was over the legal limit, the officials said. It is not known where he was drinking or how much he had drunk.

No alcohol was detected in either victim.