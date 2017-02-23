Askul warehouse blaze in Saitama now doused, six days on

The fire that broke out at major online stationery seller Askul Corp.’s warehouse in Miyoshi, Saitama Prefecture, was brought under control on Wednesday morning, after six days.

The fire started at around 9:15 a.m. Feb. 16. As the storehouse had few windows and explosions took place, work to put out the blaze made slow progress.

Of the total floor space of about 72,000 sq. meters, some 45,000 sq. meters were damaged by the fire.

Evacuation orders issued to nearby residents have been lifted.

“I offer my sincere apology for causing trouble to many people,” Askul President and Chief Executive Officer Shoichiro Iwata told reporters at the site of the fire.

“We will cooperate with investigations by the police and fire authorities, and make preventive efforts so this never happens again,” Iwata said.

Askul is considering setting up a third-party committee to investigate the cause of the fire, he said.

Iwata said Askul plans to normalize its product deliveries, currently affected by delays, by the end of this month.

The fire appears to have started on the first floor of the warehouse, where waste cardboard boxes are kept, according to Askul.

During the fire, several Askul employees went inside the warehouse on Thursday and Friday to collect personal belongings and security camera records, according to the company.