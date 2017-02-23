West Japan Railway Co. unveils its luxury 'Twilight Express Mizukaze' train on Thursday. | KYODO

JR West unveils 10-coach luxury express train

OSAKA – West Japan Railway Co. on Thursday unveiled its 10-coach luxury “Twilight Express Mizukaze” train which has proven popular even months before the start of its services through western Japan in June.

“The train realizes the concept of a hotel running through beautiful Japan. We hope to offer a new standard of rail travel,” West Japan Railway President Tatsuo Kijima said as he introduced Mizukaze to the media.

According to the company known as JR West, there were a total of 2,022 applications during the initial round of reservations for tickets for the 368 rooms available between June and September.

A one-night tour with a room for two people costs ¥270,000 ($2,400). The price for a suite starts from ¥750,000.

Mizukaze will run from Kyoto and Osaka to Shimonoseki in Yamaguchi Prefecture, and return via coastal areas facing the Sea of Japan, offering passengers a one- or two-night tour.

Passengers will also be able to get off the train and visit tourist sites.

