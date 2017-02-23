Jobless in Missouri face losing even more benefits under GOP bill

Missouri’s unemployed could again face losing several weeks of state help under a Republican-backed plan advanced Wednesday to cut the duration of jobless benefits down to one of the shortest periods nationally.

The bill, which needs a second House vote of approval to move to the Senate, is a revival of a failed 2015 measure to cut the maximum benefits to 13 weeks if the state’s jobless rate is below 6 percent.

Missouri’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent in December, according to the most recent available data provided by the Department of Economic Development.

“Three months of payments for a person who is able to go out and get a job is generous,” said Jefferson City Republican Rep. Jay Barnes, referring to the proposed minimum weeks of benefits.

The maximum number of weeks would rise under Fitzpatrick’s proposal if the unemployment rate creeps above 6 percent, topping out at 20 weeks if the jobless rate eclipses 9 percent.

Missouri’s current 20 weeks still is shorter than the longtime national norm of half a year.

“Missouri already ranks among the stingiest in terms of unemployment benefits,” Kansas City Democratic Rep. Lauren Arthur told colleagues on the House floor. “There is no policy reason why we have to be even stingier.”

Sponsor Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick, a Shell Knob Republican who also is the House budget leader, said the change is needed to stabilize the state’s unemployment fund.

Missouri was among 35 states whose funds went insolvent following the recession that began in 2008, often resulting in temporarily higher taxes on businesses to replenish them. Fitzpatrick’s bill would also increase the amount that must be in the state’s unemployment fund before fees are lowered for businesses that contribute to the fund.

The Republican-led Legislature passed another version of the proposal in 2015 over then-Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon’s veto. It took effect for months before the Missouri Supreme Court last year overturned the law on procedural grounds.

When Missouri’s benefit cut took effect, it tied the state with North Carolina for the second-shortest period, behind only the 12 weeks of benefits offered in Florida.

At least 14,600 people had lost jobless benefits because of the cutoff, according to Department of Labor and Industrial Relations data that covered the week leading up to the court ruling.

Another veto is unlikely under new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens, who during his campaign criticized the current welfare system as a hindrance to people finding jobs.