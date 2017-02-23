Tokyo stocks fall slightly

Stocks lost ground, albeit moderately, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, hit by selling reflecting the yen’s firmness.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 8.41 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 19,371.46, down for two days in a row. On Wednesday, the key market gauge edged down 1.57 points.

The TOPIX index of all first-section issues ended down 0.84 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,556.25 after rising 1.49 points the previous day. It posted a weaker finish for the first time in four days.

After opening marginally higher, the Nikkei average soon sank into negative territory and expanded the loss toward the midmorning in line with the yen’s firmness against the dollar.

The stock market recouped part of its loss in the afternoon session, but lacked vigor amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s congressional speech scheduled for Tuesday, brokers said.

The yen’s firmness came after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Jan. 31-Feb. 1, released Wednesday, showed that several participants were concerned about the “downside risks” of the dollar’s possible further rises to the U.S. economy although many members saw it “appropriate” for the central bank to raise interest rates “fairly soon.”

Although the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average continued its record-breaking advance on Wednesday, the yen’s solid moves pressured Japanese stocks, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

The FOMC minutes “caused uncertainty over the timing of the Fed’s next rate hike,” Tabei added.

A major securities firm official said that a wait-and-see mood spread in the Tokyo market ahead of Trump’s speech, which is expected to reveal his tax reform plans.

In addition, it seems that the yen tends to rise easily as market players are concerned about the political situation in Europe, including the French presidential election this year, brokers said.

But investor sentiment was not bad overall, with buying on dips supporting the market’s downside, they said.

“The market could rise if it sees any fresh positive incentive,” the major brokerage official said, citing such events as Trump’s planned meeting with senior officials of U.S. manufacturers on Thursday.

Despite the drops of the major indexes, rising issues outnumbered losers 1,013 to 848 on the TSE’s first section, while 140 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.96 billion shares from Wednesday’s 2.17 billion shares.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank and industrial robot maker Fanuc, both heavily weighted in the Nikkei average, met with selling.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, industrial automation equipment maker Keyence, and electronic parts producers Alps Electric and Murata Manufacturing were also downbeat.

Struggling electronics and machinery maker Toshiba was weighed down by profit-taking after surging the previous day.

By contrast, Yamato Holdings jumped 7.89 percent following a media report that the labor union of its Yamato Transport Co. unit has requested the management side to curb the volume of parcels handled by the company in order to reduce the burden of its workers. The management side is expected to accept the request, according to the report.

Investors actively hunted Yamato Holdings shares as the reported move is seen leading to a decrease in labor costs and would thus be good for the group, an official of a Japanese securities firm said.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average was down 30 points at 19,360.