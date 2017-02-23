Dollar edges down to around ¥113.20 in Tokyo

The dollar drifted on a slightly weaker note in a narrow range around ¥113.20 in Tokyo on Thursday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.23-24, down from ¥113.39-40 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0552-0552, up from $1.0507-0507, and at ¥119.49-51, up from ¥119.15-17.

The greenback moved above ¥113.40 in early trading, thanks to purchases sparked by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s reported remark supporting a strong dollar, market sources said.

Pressured by a fall in Tokyo stocks, the dollar dropped below ¥113.20 in the midmorning. The U.S. currency then rose back above ¥113.30 on buybacks, but came under renewed downward pressure later.

The dollar met with selling also because the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, released Wednesday, showed that several participants were concerned about the downside risks to the U.S. economy associated with the dollar’s possible further advances, market sources said.

Active dollar buying was held in check amid political uncertainties in Europe, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm noted.

Market players will be paying close attention to U.S. President Donald Trump’s congressional speech scheduled for Tuesday, traders said.