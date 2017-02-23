North Korean state media lambastes key ally China for ‘dancing to tune of U.S.’

North Korean state-run media on Thursday served up a scathing critique of China over its recent rebuke of Pyongyang’s first missile test of the year and Beijing’s decision to halt imports of coal from the hermit nation, saying the moves showed China “is dancing to the tune of the U.S.”

Without naming Beijing, the report by the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) ripped into “a neighboring country,” an allusion to China, claiming that its “recent measures are, in effect, tantamount to the enemies’ moves to bring down the social system in the DPRK.” The DPRK is an acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the North’s official name.

Authorities in Beijing announced Saturday that China would halt all shipments of coal from the North until the end of the year, noting that the decision was made to “comply” with United Nations sanctions that China played a key role in drafting and passing last November.

The wording of the report, which comes in the wake of the North’s Feb. 12 test of a new intermediate-range ballistic missile, was noticeable for the harsh tone it took against Pyongyang’s most important benefactor.

“This country, styling itself a big power, is dancing to the tune of the U.S. while defending its mean behavior with such excuses that it (the coal ban) was meant not to have a negative impact on the living of the people in the DPRK but to check its nuclear program,” the report said, adding that it was imposing sanctions “to curry favor with the U.S.”

The KCNA report blasted Beijing’s lifting of the exemptions, saying it had “unhesitatingly taken inhumane steps” to adhere to the sanctions.

The U.N. imposed the tough new sanctions after the North’s fifth and most powerful nuclear test in September. But until Saturday’s announcement, China had bought the fuel under exemptions that allowed trade for “livelihood” purposes.

North Korean coal exports to China hit $1.2 billion last year, Chinese customs statistics show. This represents about a third of the North’s total export income, experts say.

Beijing has been frustrated by Pyongyang’s ramped-up drive to create a nuclear weapon capable of striking the U.S. mainland, a push made in defiance of the U.N. sanctions. Earlier this year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s Day address that the country was close to launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and last year the North conducted two nuclear tests and more than 20 missile launches as part of its missile and atomic weapons programs.

China has also faced pressure from new U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said Beijing must do more to rein in Pyongyang.

Trump vowed last month to halt the North’s nuclear push, writing on Twitter that Pyongyang’s ICBM development “won’t happen,” though he did not give specifics about how he would stop it.

Some experts say China’s coal ban may be a concession to Trump — but one that Beijing expects Washington to respond to in kind.

“If China is squeezing North Korea, it is for one purpose and one purpose only: to offer a cooperative gesture to the incoming Trump administration in return for an initiative on negotiations,” Stephan Haggard, a North Korea expert at the University of California, San Diego, wrote on the Peterson Institute for International Economics’ North Korea blog.

But if the penultimate paragraph in Thursday’s KCNA report is any indication of how much Sino-North Korean ties have soured in recent years, both Beijing and Trump may have their work cut out for them.

“The present reality makes the people of the DPRK keenly feel once again the validity of the WPK’s (Worker’s Party of Korea) line of simultaneously pushing forward the economic construction and the building of nuclear force,” the report said.