Trump slams ‘horrible’ threats against Jewish centers, vows, without specifics, to root out hate

On Monday, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, wrote on Twitter, “We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers,” and used the hashtag #JCC. She converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner. She joined her father at the African-American museum tour.

The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division to investigate “possible civil rights violations in connection with threats.”

Early Tuesday, former presidential rival Hillary Clinton pressured him to clearly denounce recent incidents. “JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS,” she said on Twitter.

The White House was also criticized by Jewish groups last month after issuing an International Holocaust Remembrance Day statement that did not mention Jews.

Since the start of the year, the Jewish Community Center Association of North America has recorded 69 bomb threat incidents at dozens of centers in 27 U.S. states and one Canadian province.

“While we are relieved that all such threats have proven to be hoaxes and that not a single person was harmed, we are concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, and the repetition of threats,” said association official David Posner.

The National Museum of African American History and Culture, an impressive building on the National Mall near the Washington Monument, brings together thousands of artifacts retelling the history of blacks in America.

Following his visit, Trump also pledged “to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African-Americans and for every American,” and pledged to soon visit the nearby U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Trump praised the African-American museum’s work honoring “African-American men and women who built our national heritage.”

But the praise also was clearly intended to assuage concerns raised over Trump’s embrace by white supremacist groups and an “alt-right” movement given a platform on Breitbart, the online news outlet once headed by Trump’s chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon.

The White House raised eyebrows on International Holocaust Remembrance Day late last month by issuing a statement that made no mention of the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi genocide.

As he toured the museum, he was asked by an MSNBC reporter Tuesday whether he would clear up the confusion by denouncing anti-Semitism, Trump said, “I do all the time.”

“I think it’s terrible or horrible, whether it’s anti-Semitism or racism or anything you can think about having to do with the divide,” he said.

“You don’t know where it’s coming from but I certainly hope they catch the people,” he said.

No arrests have been made in the attacks on headstones that happened late Sunday or early Monday at the Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. Investigators have not yet determined if it was a hate crime or vandalism, but the impact on the Jewish community is the same, said Karen Aroesty, St. Louis regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

“Anxiety is high,” Aroesty said Tuesday. “Your loved ones are there. Your memories are there.”

Police Lt. Fredrick Lemons said investigators are looking at surveillance camera footage to help determine who pushed over the headstones at the cemetery that opened in 1893. Aroesty said many of tipped over stones were broken, but that there didn’t appear to be any graffiti.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who is Jewish, posted a statement on Facebook late Monday night calling the vandalism “despicable” and “cowardly.”

“Anyone who would seek to divide us through an act of desecration will find instead that they unite us in shared determination,” he said. “From their pitiful act of ugliness, we can emerge even more powerful in our faith.”

Messages to the cemetery director were not immediately returned Tuesday. The cemetery’s Facebook page said it hopes to publish names of those with damaged headstones by Wednesday morning.

Aroesty said the Jewish Community Center in suburban St. Louis and another in Overland Park, Kansas, near Kansas City, were both victims of bomb threats last month and last fall. She said other Jewish institutions in the region have also received threats in recent months. She urged President Trump to take action to show support for Jewish people.

“What is the government’s position relative to rising anti-Semitism and intolerance generally, and what will the government do to put a stop to it?” Aroesty asked. “We’ve been asking that for several weeks now.”