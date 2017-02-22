Supreme Court split on whether parents of boy killed on Mexico side of border can sue cop who killed him from U.S.

The Supreme Court appears to be evenly divided about the right of Mexican parents to use American courts to sue a U.S. Border Patrol agent who fired across the U.S.-Mexican border and killed their teenage son.

Justice Anthony Kennedy and other conservative justices suggested during argument Tuesday that the boy’s death on the Mexican side of the border was enough to keep the matter out of U.S. courts.

The four liberal justices indicated they would support the parents’ lawsuit because the shooting happened close to the border in an area in that the two nations share responsibility for upkeep.

A 4-4 tie could cause the court to hold onto the case and schedule a new round of argument if Judge Neil Gorsuch is confirmed as the ninth justice.

The case arose from an incident that took place in June 2010 in the cement culvert that separates El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The circumstances of exactly what occurred are in dispute, but what is clear is that the agent was on the U.S. side of the border when he fired his gun, striking Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca on the Mexican side.

Lower courts dismissed the parents’ lawsuit. The Supreme Court is considering whether noncitizens who are injured or killed outside the United States can have their day in American courts.

The legal issues are different, but the Supreme Court case resembles the court battle over President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven majority Muslim nations in at least one sense. Courts examining both issues are weighing the rights of foreigners.

Kennedy noted the court has been reluctant to allow civil rights lawsuits like the one the parents filed, especially when they may implicate international relations. “This is a sensitive area of foreign affairs where the political branches ought to discuss with Mexico what the solutions ought to be,” Kennedy said.

U.S. officials chose not to prosecute Agent Jesus Mesa Jr. in the killing of the Mexican teenager, and the Obama administration refused a request to extradite him so that he could face criminal charges in Mexico.

The Trump administration, like its predecessor, is arguing that the location of the teenager’s death, in Mexico, should be the end of the story.

Deputy Solicitor General Edwin Kneedler told the court that even if the victim had been American and all the other circumstances were the same, the lawsuit should be thrown out.

But Kneedler and Mesa’s lawyer both acknowledged that someone killed by an agent on the U.S. side of the culvert could sue.

“That doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, does it? To distinguish these two victims?” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said.

Privacy experts also are watching the case because it could affect how courts treat global internet surveillance, particularly when foreigners are involved.

Sergio’s shooting was not an isolated border incident. Parents of a teenager killed in Nogales, Mexico, from gunshots fired across the border by a U.S. agent have filed a civil rights lawsuit. It is being delayed until the Supreme Court rules.

The government’s response to that incident was notable because prosecutors are pursuing second-degree murder charges against Agent Lonnie Swartz in the death of Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, 16.

A 2013 report commissioned by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and written by an outside group faulted the agency for not sufficiently investigating the 67 shootings that took place from 2010 to 2012 and questioned the use of force in some of those incidents. The agency has said it has tightened its policies, particularly in response to rock-throwing incidents.

At issue before the eight black-robed justices Tuesday was whether the family of 15-year-old Sergio Hernandez Guereca has the constitutional right to sue the agent who killed him in American courts.

And while the boy’s family received a sympathetic hour-long hearing, the justices appeared evenly split about their right to sue.

The case lands before the Supreme Court with bilateral tensions running high over President Trump’s call for a border wall to keep out Mexican migrants.

Hernandez was shot dead on June 7, 2010. He and three friends had been playing in the dry riverbed of the Rio Grande that separates the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez from its Texan neighbor, El Paso.

The youths were racing up the concrete embankment to touch the barbed-wire fence on the U.S. side of the border, and racing back down, when Hernandez was shot in the head by border patrol agent Jesus Mesa.

Mesa later recounted that Hernandez and his friends had refused to obey his order to stop the game and had thrown rocks at him. According to the teen’s family, he was unarmed and presented no danger.

U.S. federal law protects citizens against disproportionate use of force by law enforcement, but because the victim was a Mexican national, and died in Mexican territory, the justice system has until now prevented his family from suing the border agent in American courts.

Speaking to AFP at her small home in Ciudad Juarez, the boy’s mother, Guadalupe Guereca, said she wants just one thing: “Justice.”

“I am fighting for my son but also for other people who have suffered in similar cases,” said the 59-year-old.

Supported by the Mexican government, as well as Amnesty International, the boy’s family succeeded in taking its case to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. federal government is backing Mesa, concerned that allowing Hernandez’s family could unleash a torrent of lawsuits over actions taken by Americans outside the country.

Bob Hilliard, whose firm, Hilliard, Munoz, & Gonzales, is representing the Hernandez family, argued Tuesday that “this tragic case is one of the most simplest extraterritorial cases this Court will ever have in front of it for five reasons.”

“First, all of the conduct of the domestic police officer happened inside the United States. Second, it was a civilian domestic police officer. Third it was a civilian plaintiff, not an enemy combatant. Fourth, it was one of the most fundamental rights, the right to life. Fifth, the government of Mexico supports the claim.”

The unmarked border runs through the middle of the Rio Grande culvert, whose banks are concreted up and topped with two fences — one on the Mexican side and one on the American.

Several justices wondered aloud if there could be a way for U.S. law to be applied a few meters over the border — citing the fact that maintaining the space between the culvert’s fences is currently carried out in cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico.

But that idea was fiercely opposed by attorneys representing Mesa, and the federal government.

“I understand that the maintenance of the culvert is a joint maintenance; however, the laws of the United States do not apply beyond the middle of the culvert,” argued Mesa’s lawyer, Randolph Ortega.

“Wars have been fought to establish borders. The border is very real,” Ortega said.

The Supreme Court justices also voiced concern that a ruling in favor of the teen’s family would set a precedent.

“Are we, in deciding for you, deciding as well that anyone who suffers a drone strike can come to New York and bring a law case?” asked the progressive Justice Stephen Breyer.

Debate focused notably on a 2008 Supreme Court ruling, which gave an inmate at Guantanamo Bay the right to challenge his detention before a U.S. court.

But Ortega argued the cases are fundamentally different in that the United States exercises control over the military base in Cuba.

The Hernandez case sparked protests in Ciudad Juarez and a diplomatic mini-crisis between the neighboring countries.

According to Hilliard, U.S. border patrols fatally shot at least eight Mexicans between 2006 and 2016 in cross-border incidents.