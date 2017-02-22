Ueno Zoo panda pair appear poised to mate so are now off-limits to public viewing

Ueno Zoo halted public viewing of two giant pandas on Wednesday because female panda Shin Shin appears to be in heat.

The zoo in Taito Ward, Tokyo, will be preparing to house the two pandas, Shin Shin and male panda Ri Ri, both 11 years old, together with the hope that they will conceive. The two pandas are normally taken care of in separate enclosures.

According to the zoo, Shin Shin has been attracted to the scent of Ri Ri, while Ri Ri has also been displaying actions that seem to indicate heightened sexual desire.

The two pandas are expected to start living in the same enclosure in several days.

The panda mating season is from February to May and it is said there are only a few days that offer a high chance of conceiving.

In 2012, a cub was born between Shin Shin and Ri Ri but died after six days due to pneumonia. In 2013, Shin Shin showed signs that she was pregnant but it turned out she wasn’t.

Since 2014, the two pandas have not mated.

The zoo is considering artificial insemination if they don’t conceive this time.