Okayama University carries out successful lung transplant surgery in Vietnam

Okayama University Hospital said Tuesday it has successfully conducted a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy at a hospital in Vietnam, the first such surgery in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the team of respiratory surgeons and anesthesiologists, lung lobes from the boy’s father and a male relative were transplanted into the boy.

The boy suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that leads to respiratory failure. The boy was reported to be in a stable condition after the surgery.

The team, headed by professor Takahiro Oto, will continue to monitor his condition with members taking turns staying in Vietnam.

“We were able to fulfill a great responsibility on behalf of Japan,” Oto said. “We believe we performed a 100 percent (successful) operation.”

The Okayama University team performed the surgery at the request of the Vietnamese government due to its expertise in the field.