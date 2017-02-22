Okayama University Hospital doctors conduct a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy in Hanoi on Tuesday. | OKAYAMA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO

/

Okayama University carries out successful lung transplant surgery in Vietnam

Kyodo

OKAYAMA – Okayama University Hospital said Tuesday it has successfully conducted a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy at a hospital in Vietnam, the first such surgery in the Southeast Asian country.

According to the team of respiratory surgeons and anesthesiologists, lung lobes from the boy’s father and a male relative were transplanted into the boy.

The boy suffers from cystic fibrosis, a disease that leads to respiratory failure. The boy was reported to be in a stable condition after the surgery.

The team, headed by professor Takahiro Oto, will continue to monitor his condition with members taking turns staying in Vietnam.

“We were able to fulfill a great responsibility on behalf of Japan,” Oto said. “We believe we performed a 100 percent (successful) operation.”

The Okayama University team performed the surgery at the request of the Vietnamese government due to its expertise in the field.

Photos

search iconClick to enlarge

Okayama University Hospital doctors conduct a lung transplant operation on a 6-year-old boy in Hanoi on Tuesday. | OKAYAMA UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / VIA KYODO

, , ,