Industry ministry to keep rooms locked during the day

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has said it will lock its offices during daytime hours starting Monday, with the aim of preventing unauthorized entry of nonemployees.

The ministry hopes the move will build trust in its security policy, as it handles sensitive information, including data on companies and trade negotiations, industry minister Hiroshige Seko told a news conference on Tuesday.

This change, however, may draw controversy in diverging from the policy of other government agencies, which allow visitors with an appointment to enter most office areas, except those handling highly confidential information.

The industry ministry’s move comes amid news reports that the ministry leaked information on Japan-U.S. economic cooperation programs to media organizations before bilateral summit talks earlier this month.

Seko sidestepped a reporter’s question about whether the move would place restrictions on the media. He only said he wanted to keep to a minimum any negative impact.

In the past, staff at the ministry have participated in interviews with reporters and company officials in their offices without locked doors.

The ministry plans to set up a designated meeting room for visitors.