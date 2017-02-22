Haneda airport sees record-high passenger numbers in 2016

A record 79.2 million passengers used Tokyo’s Haneda airport in 2016, up around 4 million from the previous record set in 2015, due to a rise in foreign visitors and the opening of new U.S. routes, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of international passengers increased 19 percent from a year earlier to 15.2 million, while that of domestic travelers grew 2 percent to 64 million, according to the data released by the transport ministry.

The growth was partly attributable to the launch of new international flights to destinations such as New York and Chicago in line with a Japan-U.S. agreement.

Haneda placed fifth in the 2015 passenger traffic rankings compiled by Airports Council International, following Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The U.S. airport’s annual total passenger traffic in 2016 stood at 77.9 million.

The top three airports in the 2015 passenger traffic rankings were Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport at 101.5 million, Beijing International Airport at 89.9 million and Dubai International Airport at 78 million, according to the ACI.