Eyeing 2020 Games, Haneda airport’s Terminal 2 to add international flights

Haneda airport’s Terminal 2, now exclusively serving domestic flights, will open up to international flights from March 2020 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic games, sources said.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism will allow All Nippon Airways, which operates domestic flights at the terminal, to add international flights, the sources said.

Seven tarmac areas in the southern part of the terminal will be made available for international flights, with two exclusively given the role.

Immigration, customs and quarantine facilities will be added to accommodate the change. Construction and other related work is scheduled to start this fall at the earliest.

The airport has an International Terminal, which opened in 2010, in addition to its two domestic terminals. But a large-scale expansion of the international terminal has been deemed difficult due to limited space, while the number of international passengers is seen surging in the run-up to the 2020 Games.

From April to December 2016, ANA saw the number of passengers on its international flights jump 11 percent from a year earlier to 6.75 million. The unit of ANA Holdings Inc. has seen a 10 percent increase in passengers every year since 2013.

The ministry plans to increase the annual number of international flights at the airport to 129,000 by 2020, up from the current 90,000.