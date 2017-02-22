Man, 72, slashes his stomach, wounds cop at entrance to MPD headquarters

A man slashed his stomach with a knife near the main entrance of the headquarters building of the Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday morning.

A police officer who tried to stop the man from using the knife also was wounded.

The two were both taken to a hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The MPD arrested the man, identified as Shoji Tsuchida, 72, on suspicion of assault and violation of the Firearms and Swords Control Law.

According to the police, Tsuchida visited the MPD building for a consultation.

When the 41-year-old police officer was attending to the man, Tsuchida became excited, took out the knife, with a blade of 8.6 cm, and started slashing his stomach.

The officer, who got a cut on his left hand, belongs to a division that receives inquiries or complaints about various incidents.

The officer was listening to the man talk in a waiting room located on the first floor of the MPD building, outside a gate where visitors are asked to show identification for entry.