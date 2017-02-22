16 active faults in Japan added to high-risk list

The government has added 16 new active faults to its list of major fault zones that may trigger an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or higher on the open-ended Richter scale.

The move by the Headquarters for Earthquake Research Promotion brought the number of major active fault zones across Japan to 113.

The newly added faults comprise one each in the eastern Kanto and central Tokai regions, eight in the western Chugoku region and six in the southwestern Kyushu region, according to the secretariat of the headquarters.

The headquarters plans to continue surveys of active faults in other regions in order to assess their potential risk for triggering major earthquakes. There are believed to be around 2,000 active faults in Japan.

Although only two active faults were found this time in Kanto, the region may contain unknown active faults because it has large tracts of flat land, an official of the secretariat said.